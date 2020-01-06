Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, was

linked in court documents with alleged identity theft of his deceased brother Beau Biden.

The claims were made by a private investigator acting as a third-party intervener in the paternity lawsuit against Hunter Biden. He fathered a child with an exotic dancer he met in Washington, D.C.

The investigator

said that evidence obtained by police pointed to the fraudulent use of identification in order to hide the admission of Hunter Biden into an Arizona rehabilitation facility under his dead brother’s name.

The claims arise from suspicious items reported to police that were discovered in a Hertz rental car in October, 2018.

“A bag containing the suspicious items, a cellular telephone (Apple) belonging to Shauna Stanglr, who is also known as Puma St. Angel, and a Delaware attorney general badge belonging to Hunter Biden’s deceased brother Joseph R. Beau Biden III were provided to the police officer,” the filing said.

He came under heightened scrutiny after claims of corruption were leveled at Biden over his son’s involvement with Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father served as former President Obama’s vice president.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

officially opened a Senate investigation into claims of corruption against the Bidens in November 2019.

“I want to know are there any transcripts or readouts of the phone calls between the vice president and the president of the Ukraine in February, after the raid on the gas company president’s house,” Graham

explained to Sean Hannity on Fox News.

[H/T: Washington Examiner]