After news reports Monday that Iran has threatened President Trump’s properties in the U.S. and around the world, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called on Trump to sell his properties because she says he would provoke war with Iran “over the loss of revenue from skittish guests.”

“Trump needs to immediately divest from his businesses and comply with the emoluments clause. Iran could threaten Trump hotels *worldwide* and he could provoke war over the loss of revenue from skittish guests. His business interests should not be driving military decisions.”

On Sunday, Omar raised the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

The President of the United States is threatening to commit war crimes on Twitter. God help us all! #25thAmendment https://t.co/nYZSvpo8rG — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 5, 2020

TGP reported earlier Monday that an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Hesameddin Ashena, twice tweeted a link to a September 2019 Forbes list of properties owned by President Trump on Sunday, followed by a direct threat to Trump.

Once again, the American left is on the same side as the Iran regime against the U.S. and President Trump.

