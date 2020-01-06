FOX NEWS) — The biggest stars in TV and film gathered in Beverly Hills in the hopes of kicking off the 2020 awards season with a highly coveted Golden Globe award, and notoriously controversial host Ricky Gervais wasted no time laying into the Hollywood elite vying for a big win.

Stars from films like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Rocketman” and “The Irishman” as well as shows like “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown” and “Barry” were in attendance but the comedian and host was undeterred by the many famous faces staring back at him.

He called out the many stars in the room for their relationship to large corporations like Apple, Amazon and Disney.

