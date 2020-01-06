A victim of a Detroit home invasion got the best of the intruder during a Friday encounter.

What are the details?

A man identified only as William said that he was watching a movie when an intruder attempted to gain entry to his home through the back door.

“I heard a bang, and I knew it wasn’t a sound from the headphones, so I take the headphones off and when I take my headphones off, I hear someone trying to kick in the back door,” he said according to WDIV-TV.

William said he immediately phoned police and grabbed his trusty rifle to square off with the intruder, who was reportedly attempting to cut William’s screen door open.

“I yelled out, ‘You’re about to get shot! Get away from my door!'” he recalled. “[It] didn’t bother him. He got even more restless. I said, ‘Well, I gotta get him before he gets me,’ so I fired a shot through the door.”

William said the intruder cried out in pain and insisted he was going to get a gun of his own, but police reportedly arrived before the intruder could make good on his threat.

The unnamed suspect was hospitalized in “temporary serious condition” and is expected to remain hospitalized until he recovers. He will then be transported to jail, according to the station.

What else?

William said he believes the suspect attempted to break into his home on at least one previous occasion a week earlier. The intruder has also reportedly targeted the neighborhood with intrusions in the past.

“You get terrorized in your own home, that’s too much nerve,” he said.

Detroit homeowner shoots intruder



