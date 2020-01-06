An exiled Iranian activist and journalist is warning Americans watching media coverage of the reaction of the Iranian people to the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani: “Don’t take what you’re seeing at face value.”

“Without doubt, Soleimani had support among hard-liners and regime loyalists,” wrote Masih Alinejad in a op-ed for the Washington Post.

But she pointed to reports of the government forcing people to turn out to mourn Soleimani. And last November, “thousands of Iranians took to the streets across the country to protest against the regime, in the biggest challenge to the clerical rule in 40 years.”

“Many of the mothers of those killed in 2009, in 2017 and in 2019 are rejoicing about Soleimani’s death,” she said, referring to major uprisings against the regime.

TRENDING: Parkland dad blasts Ron Howard over anti-Trump tweet

“How do I know? Because they’ve sent me videos of themselves, speaking to the camera, dancing, or even sharing cakes and sweets.”

Alinejad noted media in the Islamic Republic is heavily controlled.

“Public gatherings are allowed only if they are pro-regime. Critics are jailed or shot. (Even I, living outside the country, have received a death threat on Iranian national TV for my coverage of Soleimani’s killing.) So it’s not hard to use all the tools and resources of the state to stage a funeral procession.”

‘The crowds are massive and emotional’

A report Monday from Iran by veteran ABC News reporter Martha Raddatz offered an example of the kind of media coverage that shouldn’t be “taken at face value.”

With an Islamic hijab covering her blonde locks, Raddatz looked grim as she addressed the “Good Morning America” audience.

“Good morning, Robin,” she said, referring to host Robin Roberts. “I have been in the midst of anti-American protests in Iran before, but nothing like this. A powerful combination of grief and anger, with shouts of ‘Death to America’ echoing in the streets around us.'”

Over aerial footage of the ceremony for Soliemani, Raddatz said the images “captured the sea of Iranians packing the streets to pay tribute to a man revered by many here.”

Walking down a crowded street, she said the impact of his death is “profound.”

“The crowds are massive and emotional. There are many tears here, many signs with Soleimani’s picture on them. But the message is also very clear: These people want revenge.”

Raddatz concluded by noting that when she was in the country six months ago, “some people were critical of their leaders because of the effect of American sanctions. But today, for now, at least, they are united against America.”

“A powerful combination of grief and anger, with shouts of ‘death to America’ echoing through the streets around us.” https://t.co/Ho2Tizj1C6@MarthaRaddatz reports live from Iran. pic.twitter.com/kFrcKycwSg — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 6, 2020

‘A shock to the regime’

Alinejad pointed out that during the uprising in November, an estimate 1,500 people were killed by security forces, including units of Soleimani’s Revolutionary Guard.

“The protesters had harsh words for Soleimani and his foreign adventures, chanting against Iran’s involvement in Syria and its support of Hezbollah,” she wrote. “That came as a shock to the regime, which portrays Soleimani as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s adopted son.”

She pointed out that in 1999, Soleimani was among the Revolutionary Guard leaders who demanded that then-President Mohammad Khatami crush university student demonstrations.

And few Syrians are mourning Soleimani, she said.

“Current Supreme Leader Khamenei praised Soleimani for his staunch defense of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, who has killed hundreds of thousands of his own people.”

Alinejad, who has more than 4 million followers on social media platforms, said she has received thousands of messages, voice mails and videos from Iranians in many cities who are happy about Soleimani’s death.

Some complain of pressure to attend services for him, she said.

“There are many Iranian voices who think Soleimani was a war criminal, but Western journalists rarely reach out to them,” wrote Alinejad.

“Ironically, the Western media is more skeptical of such state-organized events in other countries, such as Russia or North Korea, but seems to leave its critical sense at the border when it comes to the Islamic Republic.

“While it’s true that Western correspondents face daunting conditions when it comes to reporting the truth from Iran, that shouldn’t excuse the many times they’ve shown unwarranted gullibility toward the official version of events.”

She pointed out that many in Western media had predicted that Iranians would unite in resistance to President Trump’s sanctions.

“The same analysts who missed November’s protests are now predicting Iranians will rally around the flag,” she said.

“This sorely underestimates the anger and resentment over the crackdown,” she wrote. “The authorities forced many families to pay blood money in order to receive the body of their loved ones from the morgue. Some even had to sign official forms waiving the right to hold a public funeral as a condition of getting bodies returned.”