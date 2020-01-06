Over the weekend, an advisor to Iranian president Hassan Rouhani issued a threat to President Trump, linking to a Forbes article listing Trump’s properties around the world.

Before he issued the not-so-veiled threat to Trump by linking to the Forbes article, Hesameddin Ashena, the head of Iran’s Center for Strategic Studies, alluded to the dangerous Iran nuclear deal Iran reached with European nations and the Obama administration, tweeting on Sunday, “We have ZERO problems with the American people. We even achieved deals with previous U.S. administrations. Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility.”

As The Daily Mail noted, the Forbes article listed “all of Trump’s properties in New York, his hotels and resorts across America and golf courses in the US and Britain. The list included the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where the president was when he ordered the hit on Soleimani, as well as the Trump International Hotels in Washington and Las Vegas and his New York Tower with its Fifth Avenue entrance. “

Back in July, the Daily Mail reported, Ashena wrote of Trump in July, saying, “we’ll make sure he stays a one-term President” if he continued to listen to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and made a reference to President Jimmy Carter, asserting mockingly, “We have unseated an American president in the past. We can do it again.”

Carter was president during the infamous Iranian takeover of the U.S.Embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979, when fifty-two American diplomats and citizens were held hostage for 444 days. Carter ordered a rescue mission but it failed, as the mission was aborted. The hostage crisis has often been cited as a reason Carter lost overwhelmingly to Ronald Reagan in the 1980 election; the hostages were released only minutes after the inauguration of Reagan on January 20, 1981.

Meanwhile, on Monday Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif mocked Trump’s habit of speaking about crowd size by bragging about how many people attended Iranian general Qassem Soleimani’s funeral, tweeting, “Have you EVER seen such a sea of humanity in your life, @realdonaldtrump? Do you still want to listen to the clowns advising you on our region? And do you still imagine you can break the will of this great nation & its people? End of malign US presence in West Asia has begun.”

Soleimani’s daughter Zeinap, speaking at Soleimani’s funeral, threatened, “The families of U.S. soldiers in the Middle East will spend their days waiting for [the] death of their children,” warning the U.S of an imminent “dark day” and concluding, “Crazy Trump, don’t think that everything is over with my father’s martyrdom.”

Iranian Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who supervises the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace program, threatened, “Firing a couple of missiles, hitting a base or even killing Trump is not valuable enough to compensate for martyr Soleimani’s blood. ‘The only thing that can compensate for his blood is the complete removal of America from the region and taking away their evil from the oppressed people of the region.”