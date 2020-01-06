A eulogist for the funeral of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani delivered a call for a bounty to be placed on the head of President Trump. Not to be outdone by such an outlandish proposal, an American comedian offered to do the deed for half.

During the funeral held Monday for Soleimani, an “unidentified” eulogist called for an $80M bounty on Trump’s head and offered a suggestion as to how the money can be raised. Every Iranian can just chip in an American dollar. Just bring Trump’s head as proof of his death and collect the reward.

At one point, an unidentified eulogist called for a bounty to be placed on Trump’s head. “We are 80 million Iranians,” he said. “If each one of us puts aside one American dollar, we will have 80 million American dollars, and we will reward anyone who brings us [Trump]’s head with that amount.”

Thanks to those pallets of cash delivered by the Obama administration as they were on the way out of the door, Iranians may have American dollars in their pockets. Essentially that would mean that American taxpayers were funding a bounty on President Trump’s head. It’s a crazy proposal, even for someone out of his mind with grief, but it does point to a consequence not often talked about by supporters of The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – those pallets of cash that were to bribe the Iranian leadership to slow down the country’s ability to make (and use) nuclear weapons also ended up funding terrorism at the hands of the brutal Iranian regime. Thanks, Obama.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well among Trump’s opponents, and nowhere is that opposition more clear than within the entertainment industry. Though many of the celebrities and network executives were only too happy to work with Trump in the past, now he is denounced as a bad Orange Man who is destroying the United States. Comedian George Lopez proved that once again in an Instagram post, where he announced the bounty offered for President Trump’s head and replied, “We’ll do it for half.”

Sure, it’s a joke — but in today’s world, it is a really bad one. All presidents receive death threats. Some presidents have been assassinated, too. It just takes one unhinged person to go over the edge and act upon nefarious thoughts. How many unstable and/or desperate people out there do you think there are who would look at the offer as a get rich quick idea and consider acting on it?

Will the Secret Service now put has Lopez on their radar, and should he expect a visit from them soon? Probably not; the Secret Service has its hands full with the real nuts rather than dinner-lounge comics. But with tempers flaring and over-the-top criticism for the action taken by the Trump administration to take out Soleimani, Lopez’s judgment is flawed. Ironically, Lopez’s offer on Instagram came about the same time that Golden Globe host Ricky Gervais was advising Hollywood elitists to skip the political lectures and just accept their awards, then get off the stage. Top celebrities can reach millions of people through social media. I don’t put Lopez in that category, but he, too, has a following. He has 1.9 million followers on Twitter and 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Trump’s opponents responded to conservative reaction to Lopez’s Instagram response.

Trumpers are outraged over comedian George Lopez’s joke-Trumpers want PC comedy when it comes to their side but applaud non comedians like Ted Nugent who called for killing President Obama who was then later rewarded for threatening Obama by being welcomed to Trump White House pic.twitter.com/40BDg3O0jz — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 6, 2020

Iranian MP Abolfazi Abutorabi made a threat to launch an attack on American soil during an open session of parliament in Tehran.

As tensions escalate after Soleimani’s death, Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi threatened to launch an attack on American soil in retaliation. ‘We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time,’ Abutorabi said, according to the Iranian Labour News Agency. Abutorabi went on to say that ‘this is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose’. ‘When someone declares war do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head,’ he added.

Soleimani’s daughter issued a threat against U.S. military in the region. During the funeral, his daughter Zeinab said the families of U.S. soldiers deployed in the Middle East “will spend their days waiting for the death of their children”.

“Families of the American soldiers in western Asia have witnessed America’s humiliation in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Yemen and Palestine wars, and will spend their days waiting for the death of their children,” she said in Farsi, which was translated by The Associated Press. Demonstrators unfurled red Shiite flags, which traditionally symbolize both the spilled blood of someone unjustly killed and a call for vengeance.

Comedians tell jokes and sometimes those jokes fall flat. His fellow suffers of Trump Derangement Syndrome will enjoy Lopez’s joke offer on Instragram. In the meantime, perhaps it’s best if he just let it rest for a bit.