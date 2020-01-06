An adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has shared a list of properties owned by President Donald Trump’s real estate empire, including his much-frequented Mar-a-Lago resort.

Hesameddin Ashena on Saturday tweeted a link to an article in Forbes listing all of the properties Trump owns in New York, as well as his hotels and resorts in the U.S. and Great Britain, The Daily Mail reports.

Iran has expressed outrage and a desire for revenge following the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. airstrike last week. The country has since announced that it was backing out of the nuclear deal arranged by former President Barack Obama.

Rouhani tweeted a warning to Trump on Monday, after he threatened to target 52 Iranian cultural sites, a number that the president said refered to the 52 Americans held in the Iran hostage crisis.

“Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655,” he tweeted Monday afternoon, in reference to the 290 people killed aboard Iran Air Flight 655, which the U.S. shot down in 1988.

Never threaten the Iranian nation,” he added.