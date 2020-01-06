On Friday morning the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

The Iranian regime is threatening retaliation against the United States following the death of their terror leader.

Soleimani was behind at least 600 US soldier deaths in Iraq.

President Trump posted this tweet with the American flag following the strike on Soleimani.

The Iranian regime on Monday released it’s Twitter response to President Trump’s tweet.

They feature a US coffin draped in the US flag.

The video ends with: #SevereRevenge

پاسخ کاربران ایرانی به انتشار تصویر پرچم آمریکا توسط ترامپ. pic.twitter.com/fWU2jVkSxL — روزنامه ایران (@IranNewspaper) January 6, 2020

