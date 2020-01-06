CLOSE

The Consulate General of the Republic of Iraq in Detroit announced that it will be open for condolences for Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad Friday.

According to their statement, the consulate announced “the opening of a record of my condolences for the lives of the righteous martyrs who were killed as a result of the recent American raids in Iraq.”

Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, pictured on Sept. 18, 2016. (Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader)

The consulate also will be accepting condolences for Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who was killed in the same airstrike.

The consulate said it’s open to people who want to offer their sympathy Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. at the consulate building located at 16445 W 12 Mile Road in Southfield.

Southfield Police Deputy Chief Nick Loussia said: “We have a good relationship with the consulate and are in constant communication. We haven’t had any complaints but we will keep an eye on the event.”

However, people have taken to social media to share their disdain for the event, even tagging the FBI to stop it.

“We are aware of events scheduled – both locally and nationally – in response to recent overseas incidents,” said Special Agent Mara R. Schneider. “The FBI in Michigan is always on guard for potential threats to our community and we are working with our law enforcement partners and staying in close contact with FBI Headquarters to assess any threats to our area. While there is no specific and credible threat to this area at this time, we urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

The Office of the President of Iraq said Friday they were hurt by the news “about the martyrdom of the two commanders … who played a significant and crucial role and showed the most wonderful pictures of altruism in fighting against ISIS.”

The statement follows a weekend full of anti-war protests around the country with people worried about the repercussions of the attack.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “harsh retaliation” for the U.S. after the airstrike, the Associated Press reported.

Hundreds of protesters, including U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, gathered at Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit Saturday to denounce the airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, M-14, said in a statement regarding the airstrike, “I am not convinced that he (President Trump) has thought through the consequences of our military actions.”

This administration carried out high-level military action without an authorization of military force from Congress. We must take every action possible to ensure our service members are protected in the face of growing hostility. –> https://t.co/JsFN1go3GRpic.twitter.com/XHS540ntJi — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) January 3, 2020

Soleimani was the Head of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force. Al-Mohandes was the Deputy Commander of Popular Mobilization Forces.

