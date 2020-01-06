Former Vice President Joe Biden was challenged on his support for Obamacare by an attendee of a campaign event in Iowa late last month, and Biden didn’t even try to defend the law — in fact, he did the opposite.

“During the run-up to the passage of Obamacare, President Obama promised my father that if he likes his plan, he can keep his plan, and that his insurance will be cheaper,” the questioner began. “After passage, his plan was no longer allowed and his insurance costs doubled. Since you supported the plan, were you lying to my dad? Or did you not understand the bill you supported?”

Biden’s answer seems to say it was a combination: He did not understand the plan, and he was also wrong about how the plan would impact Americans.

“There’s two ways people know when something is important,” Biden said. “One, when it’s so clear when it’s passed that everybody understands it, and no one did understand Obamacare, including the way it was rolled out. And the gentleman is right, we said you could keep your doctor if you wanted to, and you couldn’t keep your doctor if you wanted to, necessarily.”

Despite that damning analysis of the signature legislative achievement of the Obama administration, Biden is running on a platform of keeping Obamacare and expanding it. And, he’s hoping that despite the previous lie, voters will trust him when he says that everyone who likes their private health insurance plan can keep it.

“No, look, the fact is that what I’m talking about now is that when — because I get asked the question — since, what I do is I’d add a public option to the existence of Obamacare, meaning that a Medicare-like option is available if in fact you — but there’s 160 million people out there who’ve negotiated a health care plan with their employer that they like and they don’t want to have to give up like Medicare for All requires,” Biden said.

