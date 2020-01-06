Joaquin Phoenix, star of 2019 hit “Joker,” lambasted liberal hypocrites during Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, echoing host and comedian

Ricky Gervais’ evisceration of liberal celebrities.

What are the details?

Accepting the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, Phoenix told the elite audience that they should do more to combat climate change rather than just send well wishes to Australia, which is being ravaged by wildfires.

“It’s really nice that so many people have come up and sent their well wishes to Australia,” he began. “But we have to do more than that. It’s such a beautiful gesture.

“I’ve not always been a virtuous man,” the “Joker” star added. “I hope together we can be unified and make some changes. It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives and I hope that we can do that.”

What else?

Gervais also took aim at celebrities on Sunday night, insisting that such people have no place lecturing Americans on anything.

In one particular instance, Gervais said that celebrities know “nothing about the real world.”

“So, if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything!” he blasted. “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award. Thank your agent and your god, and f*** off!”

The British comedian and actor also insisted that late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself and called the accused pedophile Hollywood’s “friend.”

“Spoiler alert, season two [of “After Life”] is on the way,” he joked. “So, in the end, he obviously didn’t kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Shut up, I know he’s your friend but I don’t care.”

