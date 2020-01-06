On January 17, 2016, a cargo plane with $400 million in foreign currencies was secretly sent to Iran in the dead of night.

US officials held the ransom cash until US hostages were released on the tarmac. It was a ransom payment.

Two days after Obama sent Iran the ransom cash the US government wired 13 individual payments for $99,999,999.99 , each with an independent MICR, totaling $1,299,999,999.87.

Already the cash from Obama’s ransom payment to Iran has been traced to terrorist groups in the region.

This past weekend Democrats attacked President Trump after the president called a strike on Iran’s number one terrorist Qassim Soleimani.

On Monday Kellyanne Conway responded to the Democrats naysayers who lectured President Trump after the strike on terror leader Soleimani.

Kellyanne Conway: I am not going to be lectured by people who voted affirmatively to fork over $130 billion in cash to Iran which helped to fund the Quds force. I don’t think it went to economic development or women’s freedom and liberation, do you?

Via FOX and Friends:

