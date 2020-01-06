The Walker family from Gilbert, Arizona, has a yearly tradition that many families who live in arid conditions share: At some point, generally around the holiday season, they make the trek to snow — wherever that may be.

While snow may be a necessary evil for many people, sometimes Christmas just doesn’t feel complete without a snow day. This year, though, the Walkers were cautioned against making the long drive to a higher elevation because of their 2-year-old, Quinn.

Quinn was born with a rare genetic disorder and only has the right side of her heart. She’s undergone surgeries and has another coming up in April, and doctors warned her family that the trip could prove too much for her.

“She looks completely healthy and normal. You would never know that this little girl is fighting to stay alive,” Quinn’s mom Sandee Walker said to KNXV.

The family was saddened that they’d miss out on their snow day trip, but their extended law enforcement family decided to bring the snow to them — five tons of it.

“This morning CGFD’s Engineer Adam Walker had a Snow Party at his house!” the Casa Grande Fire Department posted on Friday. “Adam’s daughter, Quinn has #HLHS, a rare genetic disorder, and was born with half a heart.”

“Each year the Walker family like to go up north to play in the snow. This year it was recommended that Quinn not travel north; it would be too much strain on her heart.”

“Friends and co-workers decided to bring the snow to her! A HUGE Shout-Out to Casa Grande Police Department’s Cpl Mike Bejarano and Melissa Ramos for making the magic happen!”

“She’s had a chance to throw some snowballs and her brothers — do all that stuff here in Gilbert,” dad Adam Walker told KNXV.

According to Pinal Central, Bejarano was able to arrange the snow delivery with the help of the Public Safety Foundation, Casa Grande Fire Department union and the Tate Lynch Memorial Foundation.

“This was the BEST day ever!” Sandee Walker posted on Facebook. “So many amazing people came together to have snow made in our driveway for Quinn!”

“We can’t take her to the snow so the snow came to her! She loved it.”

‘I’ve been tearing up all morning just watching her and her brothers happy,” she said to KNXV.

Sandee also made sure to give credit where credit was due, commenting on her own post to thank their snow angels by name.

“Thank you thank you thank you to Melissa Ramos and friends for this amazing day!” she wrote. “We will never ever forget this!”

The snow stuck around for a bit, and Quinn’s Facebook page — Quinn Walker #QuinnStrong HLHS — is full of adorable pictures of Quinn enjoying her special present.

