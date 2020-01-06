Former CBS News correspondent Lara Logan got very emotional while interviewing a Mexican sex trafficker and two of his young alleged sex slaves.

What are the details?

Debuting her new Fox Nation documentary show, “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” the veteran reporter discussed with the Mexican trafficker how he would bring girls younger than 15 years old to the New York City elite to receive thousands of dollars for the girls’ “company.”

“Where do you make the most money?” Logan asked the trafficker. “What kind of girls do you send to the U.S.?”

The trafficker responded by saying New York City is a money hot spot and that he prefers to sends girls age 15 years and younger because they bring in more profit.

“Normally [the sex slaves] are younger than 15 years old,” he responds, “because they will get more profit … than from a girl who is 17, 18 years old.”

The trafficker also says that wealthy New York City men will pay between $20,000 and $25,000 for underage virgins.

Elsewhere during the interview, Logan asked the third-generation sex trafficker if he believes he has a sort of sickness to stomach his job as a sex trafficker.

“It’s a kind of sickness, don’t you think?” she asked. “I mean, to send girls that young for that to happen to them and to live that kind of life, right?”

He simply responded, “Yes.”

What about the girls?

Logan also interviewed two of the trafficker’s sex slaves, who are 17 and 25 years old. One told an emotional Logan that she began working as a slave when she was just 13 years old.

“I would like for [my mother] to explain things to me,” the girl told Logan, who broke down in tears over the harrowing story.

The second sex slave told Logan that she, too, was taken from her family between the ages of 12 and 13 years old and forced into having sex with multiple men as a young teen.

Logan’s new show — a four-part docu-series consisting of 16 investigative episodes —will begin this month on Mondays on Fox Nation. The subjects include immigration, media bias, socialism, and veterans. Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service and spinoff from Fox News Channel.

