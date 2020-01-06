Campaign Finance Lawyers Urge Trump And Congressional Leaders To Fix Deadlocked FEC

Emails: State Department Officials Grappled With How To Handle Christopher Steele’s Intelligence Reports

Internal Docs Reveal That Trump Admin Will Begin Deporting Mexicans To Guatemala

Does New York City Have An Anti-Semitism Problem? Ami Horowitz Asked People In Brooklyn, And Here’s How They Answered

CNN Reporter Complains About Satirical Article Getting As Many Engagements As His Outlet

Senate Says Trump Administration Will Brief Them On Situation In Iran, Iraq

Here’s How Many Abortions Planned Parenthood Performed Within A Year

U.S. Military Tells Iraq They Are Preparing To Move Out; Letter Immediately Contradicted By Secretary Of Defense

Former Republican Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick Dies At 56

Pelosi Heads Off Bernie Sanders’ War Powers Resolution With One Of Her Own

Secret Service ‘Aware’ Of George Lopez’s Threat Against Trump

Troy Aikman Says The Eagles Offered Him A Job During The Middle Of A Broadcast

Comedian Ricky Gervais Dominates Social Media Following Golden Globes Monologue

Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt: ‘So Interesting’ That People Are Critical Of The ‘Intelligence Community’s Decisions’

Listen To The Sound Hollywood Made When Ricky Gervais Cracked An Epstein Joke At The 2020 Golden Globes Awards Show

‘Iran Could Threaten Trump Hotels’: Ilhan Omar Warns Of War With Iran, Blasts Trump

Harvey Weinstein Indicted On New Sex Crime Charges In Los Angeles As New York Trial Begins

BARR: Look For Democrats To Make Soleimani’s Death The Newest Impeachable Offense

Afternoon Mirror: Female Journo Skips Makeup, Observers Think She’s Sick

Ratcliffe Says Comey, Brennan Gave ‘Conflicting Testimony’ About Steele Dossier

GUILFOYLE: These Are The 5 Biggest Victories Trump Delivered Last Year

Former CIA Analyst Says The Babylon Bee’s Satirical Take On Democrats’ Reaction To Soleimani’s Death Is Duping People

Republican AGs Say Bloomberg Is Secretly Embedding An Army Of Anti-Trump Attorneys Inside State Offices

Virginia Amendment Would Allow Inmates To Vote, Potentially Roiling Politics In Counties With Prisons