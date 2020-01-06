The Iraqi Consulate in Detroit, Michigan will reportedly be hosting a two-day memorial event for dead Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, according to its Facebook page Sunday.

“The Consulate General of the Republic of Iraq in Detroit announces the opening of a register of condolences to the lives of the martyrs who have fallen as a result of the recent American raids in Iraq,” the post reads, adding that the event will take place Jan. 7-8.

The Facebook post received backlash in its comments section.

The Iraqi Consulate in Detroit’s announcement comes after Soleimani was killed on Jan. 2 during airstrikes authorized by President Donald Trump. Soleimani was “actively developing plans” to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq, according to the Pentagon.

The FBI is reportedly aware of the upcoming event, according to the Detroit Free Press (RELATED: Pompeo Says People ‘Should Ask Mr. Soleimani’ If Trump Is Vulnerable Over Impeachment)

“We are aware of events scheduled – both locally and nationally – in response to recent overseas incidents,” Special Agent Mara R. Schneider said according to the outlet. “While there is no specific and credible threat to this area at this time, we urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

Soleimani was the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, which is a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization.

“General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” the U.S. Department of Defense said in a previous statement.

“He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad [Iraq] that took place this week,” the statement added.

The memorial will also be hosted for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former leader of the militia group Kataib Hezbollah, according to the National Review. Al-Muhandis reportedly attended the attack on thw U.S. embassy in Baghdad that began Dec. 31.

Militiamen linked to Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad for two days at the end of December. There were no reported injuries or death, but the group did extensive damage to the embassy walls, lighting fires and breaking windows before withdrawing from the area.

Soleimani was reportedly a part of organizing this attack. His former group, the Quds Force, have provided support to terrorist groups for years.

The Embassy of the Republic of Iraq did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.