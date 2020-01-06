Megyn Kelly issued a scathing tweet at former NFL player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick on Sunday, accusing him of making every issue about race, including the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

What are the details?

On Sunday, Kaepernick tweeted, “America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism to enforce its policing and plundering of the non-white world.”

He added, “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism.”

Kelly, who was ejected from the NBC “Today” show over what many people considered to be controversial remarks about wearing blackface during Halloween, fired back.

“Because everything is racist,” she responded. “Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans. Nike, feeling proud?”

Director Ava DuVernay took issue with Kelly’s remarks, and said that the former NBC anchor should be ashamed.

“Shame on you, Megyn,” DuVernay wrote.

Kelly, who refused to be shut down, responded in kind, “No, I will not be shamed over calling out bulls*** claims of racism — which undermine the legitimate claims. Killing a terrorist is not about skin color; it’s about protecting our country from a guy who murdered hundreds of Americans, period.”

What else?



In late December, Nike launched a Kaepernick-themed shoe — the Nike Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick — which sold out in minutes.

The new shoes, which featured Kaepernick’s face, are no longer available for purchase. The sneaker also featured the date “08 14 16,” which is significant because it is the first time the football player-turned-activist refused to stand during the playing of the national anthem during the NFL regular season in 2016.

Nike did not release sales figures to the public despite the product quickly selling out.