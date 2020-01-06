Left-wing Hollywood has responded to President Trump taking out the planet’s most deadly military figure by personally begging the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism to spare us.

First came actress Rose McGowan’s tweeted message to Iran begging its oppressive theocratic regime to “not kill us.” Not to be outdone, activist director Michael Moore gave a “personal appeal” to Iran asking its “Death to America”-vowing leadership to let him and his fellow peaceful progressives “fix” the problem.

“I have just sent the Ayatollah of Iran a personal appeal asking him not to respond to our assassination of his top General with violence of any kind, but rather let me & millions of Americans fix this peacefully,” Moore tweeted Saturday.

In the announcement of his appeal to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the self-promotional Moore pointed followers to his podcast, “Rumble with Michael Moore.”

I have just sent the Ayatollah of Iran a personal appeal asking him not to respond to our assassination of his top General with violence of any kind, but rather let me & millions of Americans fix this peacefully. Apple:https://t.co/yQ7JTAHqw8 Spotify:https://t.co/a9vUxmWc50 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 5, 2020

Responses to Moore’s post were overwhelmingly negative. A few examples from the flood of bruising rebukes:

“On your knees for the leader of a country that chants ‘Death to America’ on a daily basis … this is pathetic, Michael.” “I really think you should make your appeal in person, Michael.” “You and [Rose McGowan] should lead a Hollywood delegation to Iran to make a personal appeal. I promise that you will have the support of millions of Americans.” “I’m sure [Michael Moore] that the Ayatollah will shortly respond. If he ends up inviting you to visit him in Iran, please consider taking [Colin Kaerpnick] and [Rose McGowan] with you. Please wear a Star of David and carry an [LGBT] flag to ingratiate yourselves with the Ayatollah and his posse.”

The Daily Wire’s Josh Hammer responded by tweaking the Left over its hypocrisy on unauthorized American citizens negotiating with foreign governments in disputes with the U.S.

“I presume this is a Logan Act violation, based on the Left’s own standards. Right?” wrote Hammer.

I presume this is a Logan Act violation, based on the Left’s own standards. Right? https://t.co/OYj2Fka29W — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 5, 2020

Conservative actor Adam Baldwin also weighed in on Moore’s appeal to the world’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism.

“The Iranian dictator should invite Mr. Moore over to plead his case before their Islamic Consultative Assembly,” Baldwin wrote (h/t Twitchy).

The Iranian dictator should invite Mr. Moore over to plead his case before their Islamic Consultative Assembly.https://t.co/jhg8Q9CBn6 — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 5, 2020

Moore was beat to the appeasement punch by McGowan. In response to initial reports on a U.S. airstrike taking out Qassem Soleimani — the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, who the Pentagon says was “actively developing plans” for more attacks on Americans — McGowan literally begged the terror-sponsoring state to spare the U.S. and called the Trump administration a “terrorist regime.”

“Dear [Iran], The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize,” she wrote. “We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us.”

After strong blowback, McGowan tweeted: “Of course [Soleimani] was an evil evil man who did evil evil things. But that at this moment is not the f***ing point. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team.”

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Called out by The Daily Wire’s Jessica Fletcher for supposedly “taking one for the team,” McGowan responded, “F*** your freedom…” McGowan would later defend herself for having “freaked out.”

Fuck your freedom and shove it up your #MAGA ass https://t.co/RQr2x5pCS1 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

National anthem-protesting former NFL quarterback also got in on the Iran “freak out” action by accusing the U.S. of terrorism and declaring the attack on the terrorist racist.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick tweeted, adding: “America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

The U.S. Department of Defense revealed in a statement after the strike on Soleimani Thursday evening that the general was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

“General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” the statement read. “He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.”

The U.S. State Department announced in April 2019 that Soleimani was ultimately responsible for 17 percent of the deaths of U.S. soldiers during the Iraq War (2003-2011) and has accused him of training Iraqi militants how to “manufacture and use especially deadly roadside bombs against U.S. troops after the invasion of Iraq,” as reported by The Associated Press.