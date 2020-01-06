Michelle Williams gave a bizarre speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes, saying her right to an abortion made her a Hollywood movie star.

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I’ve made, and I’m also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists. Because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” said the actress, who happens to be pregnant.

“I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making, and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over—sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I had carved with my own hand. And I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose: to choose when to have my children, and with whom.”

The 39-year-old actress, who won a Golden Globe for her role in “Fosse/Verdon”, has a 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger. Now, she’s expecting her first child with fiance Thomas Kail.

Williams continued: “When I felt supported … I know that my decisions are different from yours, but thank God or whomever we pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours,” she said.

She concluded her acceptance speech by urging women to become more political.

“Women between 18 and 118 years old, when it’s time to vote, please do so in your own interest,” she said. “This is what men have been doing for years.”

Here’s her whole speech:

When you put this in someone’s hands you’re acknowledging the choices they make as an actor. Moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day. But you’re also acknowledging the choices they make as a person. The education they pursued, the training they sought, the hours they put in. I’m grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I’ve made and I’m also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice. I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making, and not just a series of events that happened to me. But one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over. Sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise. But one that I had carved with my own hand. And I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose. To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives as all mothers know that the scales must and will tip towards our children. Now I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God or whoever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principles that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours. So, women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote please do so in your self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them but don’t forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.

Williams’ speech came after Globes host Ricky Gervais urged the celebrities not to deliver political speeches.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech,” Gervais said. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God — and f*ck off. OK?”

The post Michelle Williams Thanks Abortion For Her Career As A Hollywood Actress appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.