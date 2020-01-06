A driver in Milwaukee allegedly opened fire on a group of kids who were throwing snowballs at passing cars on Saturday, shooting a 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy.

The victims were hospitalized and are expected to survive, while police are asking the public for assistance in finding the suspect.

What are the details?

Milwaukee Police sent out a series of tweets on Monday to notify the public of the incident, detailing that a “preliminary investigation indicates both victims were with a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at cars passing by. One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, no further description and the driver of the auto fired shots into the group of kids striking two victims.”

Officers responded to the scene at around 7:50 p.m., first finding the girl and then discovering the injured boy minutes later. Police administered first aide to wounded children, whom authorities say suffered “non-life threatening gun shot wound(s).” The victims are both recovering at a hospital.

Anything else?

The Milwaukee Police Department asks that if anyone has information regarding the incident to call 414-935-7360, or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.