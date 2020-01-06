Earlier today the Iranian adviser to President Rouhani threatened attacks on Donald Trump properties around the world.

Hesameddin Ashena posted links to Trump properties.

Later today the Chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnouri threatened to strike 6,236 US targets – the number of verses in the Koran.

Mainstream Iranian Shiite Theocrat “Parliamentarian”: “we will hit a number of US targets that will be as many as the number of the verses (6,236) of the Holy Quran, & we will target 124,000 of them that stands equal to the number of 124,000 prophets” https://t.co/QjJ4PcYr9U

Via PM News Nigeria.

The sabre-rattling is on between Tehran and Washington as a senior Iranian lawmaker responded to President Donald Trump’s threat to attack 52 Iranian targets.

Chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnouri said Iran will attack as many US targets as the number of the verses of the Holy Quran if it comes under assault by the US, Fars News reported.

“If they want to hit 52 sites of ours, we will hit a number of US targets that will be as many as the number of the verses (6,236) of the Holy Quran, and we will target 124,000 of them that stands equal to the number of 124,000 prophets,” Zonnouri said on Sunday.

He said that from the closest US base in Bahrain to its farthest base in the Indian Ocean are within the range of Iranian missiles.

“If they attack our cultural centres, we will hit their bases and warships,” Zonnouri said.