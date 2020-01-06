MSNBC’s Chris Matthews claimed on Monday night that President Donald Trump was an “assassin” for ordering the lawful military strike on Major General Qassim Suleimani, leader of Iran’s Quds Force, which is designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

“I’ve never seen so much news buffeting us in one couple of days,” Matthews began. “I mean, I was over in Vietnam for the last week-and-a-half and I was working with the university over there and I have to tell you that it all looks like it’s happening again.”

“You know, ZM was assassinated. We took over the war in Vietnam,” Matthews continued. “We lost all those men and women. And we all did it because we basically knocked off a leader. We had a hand in that. The generals did it, but we had a hand in it and here we are in the assassination business again.”

“I’m sorry, this is a top general,” Matthews continued. “He wasn’t operational. He was a leader. We killed this guy. A President of the United States, they used to hide from assassination responsibility. This president is bragging about it, his assassination. Pompeo is bragging about it. Is there a new deviancy in the American culture that we now support murder killing of political leaders? Is this what we do now? It shocks me.”

At the end of the segment, Matthews said to Klobuchar, “I don’t think you’re an assassin. … This president is anyway.”

WATCH:

TRANSCRIPT:

MATTHEWS: I’ve never seen so much news buffeting us in one couple of days. I mean, I was over in Vietnam for the last week-and-a-half and I was working with the university over there and I have to tell you that it all looks like it’s happening again. You know, ZM was assassinated. We took over the war in Vietnam. We lost all those men and women. And we all did it because we basically knocked off a leader. We had a hand in that. The generals did it, but we had a hand in it and here we are in the assassination business again. I’m sorry, this is a top general. He wasn’t operational. He was a leader. We killed this guy. A President of the United States, they used to hide from assassination responsibility. This president is bragging about it, his assassination. Pompeo is bragging about it. Is there a new deviancy in the American culture that we now support murder killing of political leaders? Is this what we do now? It shocks me.

KLOBUCHAR: Well I think we know this is all outrageous. Let’s add this to the targeting of cultural sites. Things that ISIS has done. That’s why I have demanded a briefing, as have many other people. We’re getting this briefing this week, and these are the questions that must be asked. But one other thing on this is that if you remember back to that original — the very first debate on the presidential stage when there were tons of candidates, now we’re down to five in this next debate … We were asked what are the biggest threats out there internationally. I said China for the economy, but I was the only one on the stage that said Iran, and I would never have said that when Barack Obama was president and made the agreement and the nuclear agreement. I said it, as I pointed out, because I was afraid of the escalation of Donald Trump. You trace this back, when he got us out of that international agreement, all of this, I’m sad to say, was pretty predictable. We see escalation. We see a fraying with our allies. And now without an authorization of military force, he’s sending troops over. And so, of course, I support authorization of military force if he’s actually serious about us getting into an escalated contact.

MATTHEWS: I want to ask you about this whole thing about cultural. It’s like Trump trolls the Democrats. He trolls the Iranians. He goes, you know what, tick off the liberals, the moderates out there, the reasonable people. I’m going after cultural sites because this Persia. A real ancient culture, a real country, not something created by Churchill in a Cairo conference. This exists like China. Do you think he’s trolling? Do you think what he’s trying to do is get the liberals all mad, to get the Iranians upset, because he’s trying to play wag the dog here? What he really wants to do is create an explosion of media focus, and even a war — even a war, a bite-sized war he thinks — to distract from his impeachment threat? Is he up to this?

KLOBUCHAR: I hope not for our country’s sake that he would put thousands of men and women’s lives at risk because of that. But you look at the pattern here where he has continually done this, a tweet saying he’s invited the Taliban to camp David when there was no agreement on Afghanistan. The summit he hastily called with Kim Jong-Un when actually there was no result, and they’re still launching missiles. You look at all of his patterns. So often he does things to distract. I just hope it’s not true. But regardless of what the truth is, we must prevent an escalation of the conflict. And as commander in chief, I wouldn’t have gotten us there. I will bring us back into that Iranian agreement. But for right now we must work with our allies to de-escalate this. We must keep Americans safe that are over in Iraq, and we must work with our allies to try to stop him from bringing us to the brink of war.

MATTHEWS: I don’t think you’re an assassin. Anyway, thank you so much. This president is anyway. Thank you, Senator Amy klobuchar.