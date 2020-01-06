Two of the “biggest and best trade deals ever in American history” could be signed within a week of each other, according to assistant to the president and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will likely pass the Senate, with a bipartisan vote, as early as this Friday, Navarro told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo, adding that the upcoming signing of phase one of the trade deal with China is scheduled for Jan. 15.

“So, you could have, within the space of a week, leading off 2020, two of the biggest and best trade deals ever signed in American history,” Navarro said.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is to mark up the USMCA on Tuesday in the Senate Finance Committee, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will then be able to call the measure onto the floor.

“The beauty of fast track legislation, it is a maximum of 20 hours before it goes to the floor for a vote,” said Navarro. “We have large bipartisan support in the Senate. Possibly this week we can do some great people’s business.”

“Dairy farmers in Wisconsin will rejoice,” said Navarro “Autoworkers in Detroit, everyone in between, across the 50 states of America.”

The House passed the USMCA in December, following several weeks of negotiations between the Trump administration and lawmakers. The first phase of the China bill has also been under construction for several months.