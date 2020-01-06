TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tua Tagovailoa has made his decision.

The Alabama junior quarterback will forego his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft, he announced Monday morning in a press conference at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility.

“I have had a difficult time making this decision about my future,” Tagovailoa said. “But first and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for this opportunity to stand before you all with my decision. My love for the University of Alabama, our coaches, our fans and my teammates has made this especially hard for me. I’ve had the advice and counsel of my parents, my family and coaches in going through the analysis of the alternatives.

“And without further ado, with lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance, I have decided I will be declaring and entering the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Tagovailoa is one of the most decorated and accomplished players in Alabama football history, and due to injuries and a freshman season as a backup, he played less than two full years as the starting quarterback. He currently sits atop several school records, including career scores (96), career passing yards per game (251.0) and career completion percentage (69.3).

Despite the setback that cut his junior campaign short, Tagovailoa threw for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 71.4 percent (180-of-252) of his passes. He averaged 11.3 yards per pass and 315.6 yards per game with a rating of 206.93.

Last week, Nick Saban said only one Crimson Tide player was projected as a top-15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, though an injury might affect that grade. He was undoubtedly talking about Tagovailoa, who suffered a hip injury against Mississippi State that ended his season.

“I think it’s our responsibility and our job to make sure that we give them all the information from an NFL standpoint, from a medical standpoint, from a rehab standpoint,” Saban said after the Citrus Bowl, “and if there is any way that he could possibly be devalued because of his injury and what are the consequences to that and how does that affect his decision and what he does in the future.

“But he’s been a great leader for us. He’s a great player on the team. He was elected a captain of the team by his teammates. We just want what’s best for him. I think that’s my job with all the players is to make sure they get the right information from the right people about what their status is so they can make a business decision about what they do with their future. That’s what we’re going to continue to do, and we’re going to continue to do that with Tua and his family.”

Underclassmen have until Jan. 20 to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. Two Alabama juniors have already announced they will return to Tuscaloosa in Dylan Moses and Alex Leatherwood, while Jedrick Wills, Jerry Jeudy and Xavier McKinney announced they will enter the draft.

