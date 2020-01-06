(CBN) — Although numerous movies and television series with biblical themes and stories that have been produced over the years, there’s one audience that has never seen of the story of Jesus Christ in their own heart language — the estimated 70 million people worldwide who are deaf.

Deaf people must rely on closed captioning to watch a movie or a television show.

Now two ministries are moving forward with the goal of having a motion picture about the life of Jesus Christ produced within the next few years that would feature the actors signing their parts using American Sign Language (ASL).

