It’s some of the best news President Donald Trump could have gotten, from some of the unlikeliest sources.

But an interview with left-wing Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, published Monday by the reliably liberal New York magazine, presented a snapshot of just how divided the Democratic Party is in the 2020 election year.

And for Democrats supporting former Vice President Joe Biden, it won’t be a pretty sight.

Seeing a lot of people skipping over this Joe Biden curb stomp in New York Mag’s profile on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “Oh God…”https://t.co/oECtjd8Ahd — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) January 6, 2020

The name “Trump” and his re-election got surprisingly little mention in the lengthy, fawning piece, which opened by describing the door of Ocasio-Cortez’s office as though it was some kind of religious shrine.

But the mention of a possible Biden presidency was a different story – and one Biden’s campaign won’t be happy to hear.

For Ocasio-Cortez, apparently, the problem with Democrats is that the party that boasts incessantly of “diversity” and “inclusion” is entirely too inclusive, with members, like Biden, who have the temerity to disagree with the 30-year-old ex-bartender.

“Democrats can be too big of a tent,” Ocasio-Cortez told New York magazine’s David Freelander for the profile headlined “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Already Changed D.C. It Hasn’t Changed Her Much.”

Actually, when it comes to certain values – like, say, respecting the lives of unborn children over the barbarity of abortion – the Democratic Party has long shown it isn’t so much a big tent as a glass, media-protected bubble, keeping out any remotely dissenting opinion.

But for AOC, the party is no place for even orthodox liberals like Biden and his sizable Democratic primary voter base. And the prospect of a Biden presidency drew a reaction from the congresswoman that would be more expected from the idea of a Trump re-election.

“Oh God,” she groaned, according to Freelander.

Of course, it’s no secret that AOC has endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination. But the depth of her differences with Biden that comes through in the profile might be surprising to those outside the left bubble.

“In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

It didn’t go over entirely well on social media.

She’s right… in any other country Biden would be a Democrat and AOC would still be a part-time bartender. 🤔 — Reuben ~The Rascal King (@ReubenZ16) January 6, 2020

Oh come on AOC. Haven’t you learned anything from 2016? This is just showing immaturity and blindness to the fact that not everyone in the country agrees on everything. I wish Ted Kennedy was still alive to show these folks a thing or two about cooperation. — SuzyQ L 🍂🍎 (@SuzyQL) January 6, 2020

Even by the self-absorption standards of the incredibly self-absorbed AOC, it’s an astonishing statement.

Leave aside the fact that the man she endorsed for the Democratic nomination has spent a life better known as an “independent” than a Democrat — except when he’s running for president.

Leave aside the fact that Joe Biden was a veteran Democrat’s Democrat (in every loathsome sense of those words) before young Alexandria was even a twinkle in her father’s eye.

Considering she was born in October 1989, Biden was doing the party’s dirty work as part of the “high-tech lynching” of 1991 Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas when AOC was barely walking.

Leave aside even the fact that if anyone belonged in a different political party it would be the socialist Ocasio-Cortez, with her fascist fantasies of imposing a “Green New Deal” on her hundreds of millions of fellow citizens.

The reality – something AOC clearly might not understand – is that her own ideas, far left, flaky and essentially false, are despised by the vast, vast majority of American voters. She might view Biden with distaste, but if her party were truly as progressive as she prefers, it would be crushed in every election outside of districts like her own in deep-blue New York City.

If she wants the party reduced to something that looks like her “squad” with some white liberals from safe seats like San Francisco’s Nancy Pelosi, she’s more than welcome to it.

That isn’t what the Democrats are – not yet. Providing a powerful base for the far-left lunatics are millions and millions of Americans who are still voting Democrat either out of longstanding loyalties or a recollection of way back when the party seemed almost sane on occasion. (The Bill Clinton of the 1990s probably couldn’t get above 1 percent in Democratic primary polling today.)

With declarations like AOC’s, though, and yet another surprisingly strong candidacy from the socialist Bernie Sanders, as well as the ever battier Elizabeth Warren still challenging Biden, it could well be that that’s where the Democrat Party as a whole is headed. And nothing could be better news for the Trump re-election effort.

I love seeing all this infighting the dems have going on rn. Looking like the adults will get back the house, keep the Senate and the white house. — 🇺🇸Fairleigh🇺🇸 (@EFarley38) January 6, 2020

No Trump supporter would expect to find good news from an Ocasio-Cortez interview, much less one in a liberal standard like New York magazine.

But good news is where you find it. And the Trump re-election campaign can find it here.

