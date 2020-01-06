Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) promoted pro-Iran propaganda from Russian state media on Monday which claimed that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not target civilians, which comes just weeks after the Iranian government murdered 1,500 of its own citizens.

Ocasio-Cortez “liked” a tweet from Rania Khalek, a far-left journalist who works for In the Now, who wrote: “A friend flying into the US says he hasn’t seen so much security since 9/11. The US is terrified of how Iran will retaliate. Iran won’t attack civilians, that’s what al Qaeda does. But it shows this assassination did the opposite of making Americans safer and our leaders know it.”

When a Twitter user “likes” a tweet, the tweet becomes temporarily available to that user’s followers for a period of time, meaning that Ocasio-Cortez’s millions of followers were likely exposed to the anti-American propaganda she promoted.

Khalek’s claims that Iran “won’t attack civilians” is laughably false as numerous reports from various news organizations and from the United States government state that Iran killed up to 1,500 of its own citizens during the protests that rocked the country late last year.

The Free Beacon reported that In the Now is “a company funded by the Russian government that was kicked off Facebook for its pro-Russia propaganda.”

Khalek “previously served as an editor for anti-Israel site The Electronic Intifada but resigned after speaking at a pro-Bashar al-Assad conference in Syria,” the Free Beacon added. “The extent of Khalek’s pro-Iran advocacy was on full display in a recent YouTube livestream in which the activist claimed that ‘Iran is a country that mostly keeps to itself.’ She also said ‘it’s a really brave country that’s been essential to keeping the Middle East stable throughout the last several decades.’”

During the bloodshed in Iran late last year, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told his officials, “The Islamic Republic is in danger. Do whatever it takes to end it. You have my order.”

“About 1,500 people were killed during less than two weeks of unrest that started on Nov. 15,” Reuters reported. “The toll, provided to Reuters by three Iranian interior ministry officials, included at least 17 teenagers and about 400 women as well as some members of the security forces and police.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the U.S. military killing Iranian terrorist leader Qassem Soleimani by attacking the Trump administration and failing to congratulate the U.S. military on killing the man responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers in recent years.

Ocasio-Cortez also promoted information from the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) that falsely claimed that the U.S. government was targeting Iranian-American citizens.

NIAC tweeted, “URGENT: we are hearing credible reports of detentions at US borders, both of Iranian Americans and permanent residents. We are working to independently verify, coordinating with lawmakers & allies. If you have information please share it directly with us at info@niacouncil.org”

Ocasio-Cortez retweeted that tweet for all her millions of followers to see.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded to the false information being promoted by Ocasio-Cortez by stating: “Social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S. because of their country of origin are false. Reports that DHS/CBP has issued a related directive are also false.”

