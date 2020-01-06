Rep. Ilhan OmarIlhan OmarOmar, Lee introduce House resolution preventing US military action against Iran not authorized by Congress Trump lashes out at ‘squad’: ‘They hate Jewish people’ Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far MORE tweeted Monday that President Trump Donald John TrumpGolden Globes host Ricky Gervais to celebs: Don’t get political Trump says he’ll sanction Iraq if US troops forced to leave Trump doubles down on threat to Iran cultural sites MORE could draw the U.S. into war with Iran if it seek to harm properties owned by the Trump Organization around the world.

In a tweet, the Minnesota Democrat called on Trump to divest from his global business holdings, a common criticism that has followed Trump throughout his first term, in the aftermath of the U.S. killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

“His business interests should not be driving military decisions,” Omar said.

Trump needs to immediately divest from his businesses and comply with the emoluments clause. Iran could threaten Trump hotels *worldwide* and he could provoke war over the loss of revenue from skittish guests. His business interests should not be driving military decisions. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2020

The first-term Democrat has become a top target of the president on Twitter and at his campaign rallies including when he told her to “go back” to where she came from.

At the time, Omar accused Trump of “stoking white nationalism” with his remarks while also blasting him as corrupt and inept.

“You are stoking white nationalism because you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda,” Omar, who came to the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia, tweeted.

Tensions with Iran reached a boiling point after Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike. Iran has vowed retaliation, which Trump has forcefully warned against.