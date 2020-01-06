The House will vote on a resolution limiting President TrumpDonald John TrumpGolden Globes host Ricky Gervais to celebs: Don’t get political Trump says he’ll sanction Iraq if US troops forced to leave Trump doubles down on threat to Iran cultural sites MORE’s military actions toward Iran following his decision to launch a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week GOP rep: Pelosi is leaving a ‘sad’ legacy GOP rep: Democrats changing their mind on impeachment trial rules MORE (D-Calif.) said Sunday.

Pelosi told Democratic members in a letter that the House will introduce a vote on a “War Powers Resolution” mandating that the administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran would cease within 30 days if no further congressional action is taken.

The resolution will be led by Rep. Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinThis week: House to vote on resolution limiting Trump on Iran after strike Trump enters uncharted territory with Iran US officials, lawmakers warn of potential Iranian cyberattacks MORE (D-Mich.), a former CIA and Department of Defense analyst specializing in Shia militias.

Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineCongress to clash over Trump’s war powers Sanders, Khanna introduce legislation to block funding for a war with Iran Kaine introduces resolution to block war with Iran MORE (D-Va.) has introduced a similar legislation in the Senate.

Trump last week ordered the attack that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Top members of Congress, including Pelosi, said they were not briefed until after the strike.

Pelosi in the new letter called the administration’s decision a “provocative and disproportionate military airstrike” that she said endangered U.S. service members and diplomats.

“As Members of Congress, our first responsibility is to keep the American people safe,” Pelosi wrote. “For this reason, we are concerned that the Administration took this action without the consultation of Congress and without respect for Congress’s war powers granted to it by the Constitution.”

In the days following last Thursday’s attack, Trump has warned of further strikes if Iran retaliates against the U.S. He said on Twitter on Sunday that his “Media Posts” would serve as notification to Congress, seemingly referring to his tweets.