Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week GOP rep: Pelosi is leaving a ‘sad’ legacy GOP rep: Democrats changing their mind on impeachment trial rules MORE (D-Calif.) and other top Democrats are calling on President Trump Donald John TrumpGolden Globes host Ricky Gervais to celebs: Don’t get political Trump says he’ll sanction Iraq if US troops forced to leave Trump doubles down on threat to Iran cultural sites MORE and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week Key Trump adviser predicts USMCA will pass Senate as early as Friday GOP rep: Democrats changing their mind on impeachment trial rules MORE (R-Ky.) to allow John Bolton John BoltonImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week Nancy Pelosi’s great impeachment charade McConnell digs in on impeachment: ‘Non-starter’ for Pelosi to influence trial MORE to testify in the upper chamber’s impeachment trial after the former national security adviser said on Monday that he would comply with a subpoena.

Pelosi said in a tweet that Trump and McConnell have “run out of excuses” and that the Republican-controlled Senate must seek Bolton’s testimony about the Trump administration’s contacts with Ukraine.

“They must allow key witnesses to testify, and produce the documents Trump has blocked, so Americans can see the facts for themselves. The Senate cannot be complicit in the President’s cover-up,” the Speaker added using the hashtag “#DefendOurDemocracy.”

Her tweet adds to renewed calls from top Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerThousands take to New York streets in solidarity after anti-Semitic attacks GOP rep: Democrats changing their mind on impeachment trial rules Graham mulls rule changes to start impeachment trial without articles MORE (D-N.Y.), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSunday shows – Pompeo makes rounds in defense of Soleimani strike Schiff: I haven’t seen intelligence that ‘taking out’ Soleimani would ‘stop the plotting’ Sunday show preview: Pompeo seeks to sell Trump’s Iran strike MORE (D-Calif.) and others for witnesses in the Senate trial following Bolton’s announcement.

“Since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study. I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify,” Bolton said in a statement.

The timing of the former national security adviser’s decision also adds pressure on Senate Republicans, particularly the more moderate members who have been mum about their position on calling in witnesses to testify in the upper chamber.

Moderates like Sens. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week Congress to clash over Trump’s war powers Pelosi’s impeachment tactics are pursuit of power for its own sake MORE (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week Congress to clash over Trump’s war powers Pelosi’s impeachment tactics are pursuit of power for its own sake MORE (R-Maine) offered unusual rebukes of McConnell over his statement late last year about closely coordinating the upcoming Senate impeachment trial with the White House.

Both warned that they want the trial to be fair and impartial, although neither took a definitive position on calling in witnesses — as Democrats are demanding.

Democrats would need four Republican senators to side with them in order to subpoena witnesses.

Pelosi chose to delay passing along the two articles of impeachment that passed the House largely along party lines last month as leverage to press McConnell to concede to Democrats’ demands of calling in witnesses, which they say will help ensure a fair trial.

McConnell, who has wanted a speedy trial, has expressed resistance to the idea, but Bolton’s statement may add pressure on the Kentucky Republican to reconsider.

Democrats also want to hear from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week NYT to fight White House’s withholdment of emails about Ukraine aid freeze Nancy Pelosi’s great impeachment charade MORE and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo defends Soleimani strike as critics question intel, timing Pompeo: US targeting ‘actual decision-makers’ in Iran instead of proxies Sunday shows – Pompeo makes rounds in defense of Soleimani strike MORE, among others who chose to side with the White House claims of absolute immunity and defy congressional subpoenas seeking their testimony during the House impeachment inquiry last year.

The Democratic-controlled House voted to impeach Trump last month for abusing his power, alleging that he withheld the promise of a White House meeting and nearly $400 million in U.S. aid as leverage to get Ukraine to open two politically motivated investigations, including one into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden receives endorsements from three swing-district Democrats Sanders leads in New Hampshire, in 3-way tie for first in Iowa: poll The Democrats’ strategy conundrum: a ‘movement’ or a coalition? MORE, a leading 2020 rival.

House Democrats also charged Trump with obstruction of Congress after the White House refused to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, which the president and his allies described as a partisan sham that was designed to hurt Trump heading into a presidential election.

The GOP-controlled upper chamber, however, is unlikely to vote to remove Trump from office.