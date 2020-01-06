On Friday morning the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

The Iranian regime is threatening retaliation against the United States following the death of their terror leader.

Soleimani was behind at least 600 US soldier deaths in Iraq.

Supporters of Iranian terrorist Soleimani chanted, “Death to America!” on Sunday as they drove his body into Tehran.

They used a Chevy truck to drive Soleimani around Tehran.

The number one terrorist #QassimSoleimani was killed with an #American-made drone and his coffin was carried in an American-made car. Looks like @realDonaldTrump’s timeless mantra still stands: “Buy American”🇺🇸👍 pic.twitter.com/yHtf7xGY9e — Salman Al-Ansari (@Salansar1) January 5, 2020

