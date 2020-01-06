Australia is facing record fires this year.

At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds of millions of animals have perished in the blazes.

Environmentalists were quick to blame global warming.

Australia has several fires every year during the dry season.

Police are not investigating whether arsoninsts started the bushfires across Australia.

Via Jack Posobiec:

Police are now working on the premise arson is to blame for much of the devastation caused this bushfire season. A strike force will investigate whether blazes were deliberately lit, and bring those responsible to justice.

And according to Summit News 83 people have been arrested by Aussie police over the last few months for starting bushfires.

Experts believe 85% of the fires are caused by humans.

Breitbart.com reported:

Overall, across Australia police arrested 183 people for lighting bushfires across Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania in the past few months. The link between arsonsists and the deadly fires that devastate Australia every summer is well known and well documented, with the rate of deliberately lit fires escalating rapidly during the school holiday period. The Conversation reports experts estimate about 85 percent of bushfires are caused by humans. A person may accidentally or carelessly start a fire, such as leaving a campfire unattended or using machinery which creates sparks.

