Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday that he does not plan to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas in 2020, The New York Times reported, citing four people briefed on the meeting.

Speculation has swirled for months over whether Pompeo, a former Republican congressman from Kansas, would run for the seat in his home state.

But Pompeo tamped down much of that speculation in recent days. Late last month, he said in an interview on Fox News that such a run was “not something that I want to do.”

He added that he and his wife, Susan, love Kansas, as it is home and where their family and friends are, but it’s still his intention to continue to serve as Trump’s secretary of state.

“I’ve said that consistently,” said Pompeo. “I intend to keep saying it. As long as President Trump wants me to serve in this capacity, there’s still work to do.”

