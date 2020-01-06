Actress Michelle Williams picked up a Golden Globe Sunday night for her role as Gwen Verdon in the short-running FX series, Fosse/Verdon and she had a very important factor in her life to thank for her illustrious career in Hollywood — abortion.

Williams, visibly pregnant and clad in a melon-colored Louis Vuitton gown — she and her fiance, Thomas Kail, announced they were expecting late last year — gave an “impassioned” speech, Deadline reports, crediting the death of an unborn baby with the success she now enjoys.

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I’m made, and I’m also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists, because, as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” Williams said, clutching her award.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose, to choose when to have my children and with whom,” Williams added, announcing that she had an abortion early in her career, presumably as she was an up-and-coming actress (though she never actually said the word, “abortion”).

“Now, I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God, or whomever you pray to, that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours,” she continued. “So, women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self interest. It’s what men have been doing for years.”

‘Don’t forget, we are the largest voting body in this country,” Williams concluded, referencing women as a bloc. “Let’s make it look more like us.”

The audience in the theater, of course, applauded Williams for her “courage” in admitting that she earned her freedom from an unwanted child and left-leaning media (and, in particular, entertainment and women’s media) heaped praise on the actress for, essentially, saying that she would not have won her precious Golden Globe had she not ended a previous pregnancy — a decidedly anti-feminist message that, essentially, tells women they must choose between having a family and seeking success.

The audience on social media was less laudatory, pointing out that while an abortion may have given Williams the time and energy to pursue her career of choice, that same procedure deprived another human being of ever pursuing his or her hopes and dreams.

Many also pointed out that, while Williams may believe women are a united front when voting — and that their “self-interest” includes the right to end the life of an unborn baby — the statistics don’t support her assertion. Nearly 50% of women consider themselves “pro-life,” according to the polling firm, Gallup — a statistic that hasn’t changed much, if at all, over time.

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais, as the Daily Wire noted last night, roasted his celebrity audience early on in the broadcast, cautioning them not to incorporate politics into their speeches because “spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.” Williams is no exception, having left school at 15 to pursue an acting career.