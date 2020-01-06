The Iraqi parliament as you could see less than 3rd where there on Sunday when they voted to cancel the defence agreement between US and Iraq pic.twitter.com/Kd9mzO7ZxY — Ahmed2 (@Ahmed214922219) January 6, 2020

With the Sunni and Kurd blocs boycotting, the pro-Iran bloc of the Iraqi parliament passed a non-binding resolution to expel U.S. troops from the country in response to American military action that killed the leader of the Islamic regime’s foreign terrorist operations.

The chamber was about one-third full on Sunday when the Shiite faction, chanting “Death to America” voted. The resolution urged Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to rescind an invitation Iraq made to U.S. forces in 2014 after about one-third of its territory was overtaken by ISIS.

“Out, out, occupier! No, no to America! No, no to Israel!,” the Shiite lawmakers shouted.

The prime minister, who contends the U.S. violated Iraq’s sovereignty when it targeted Gen. Qassem Soleimani, backed the resolution. But it’s unclear how the measure will proceed. The U.S. has about 5,000 troops in Iraq that were sent to fight ISIS.

President Trump reacted with a threat of sanctions against Iraq if the U.S. is forced to withdraw.

“We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Washington. “We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.”

Trump repeated his threat that any further escalation by Iran could prompt the U.S. to target Iranian cultural sites.

“They’re allowed to kill our people,” he said. “They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way.”

Important: Secret video in Iraqi parliament during the session which vote was taken to expel U.S forces from the country.

Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi warns MPs of the economic & financial consequences for #Iraq if decision is made to expel the forces (1) pic.twitter.com/DbcnKIoayQ — Al-Menassa (@AL_Menassa) January 6, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told “Fox News Sunday” that pressure from Iran prompted Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi and the Shiite Iraqi lawmakers to act.

“He’s under enormous threats from the very Iranian leadership that … we are pushing back against,” Pompeo said. “We are confident that the Iraqi people want the United States to continue to be there to fight the counterterror campaign.”