Sen. Rand PaulRandal (Rand) Howard PaulCongress to clash over Trump’s war powers Ten senators to watch on Trump impeachment trial Senate GOP wants speedy Trump acquittal MORE (R-Ky.) said Monday that President Trump Donald John TrumpGolden Globes host Ricky Gervais to celebs: Don’t get political Trump says he’ll sanction Iraq if US troops forced to leave Trump doubles down on threat to Iran cultural sites MORE “got bad advice” on his decision to kill top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a strike last week.

Paul said on CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” that “it’s now a certainty” there will be more attacks on Americans in revenge for Soleimani’s killing, as the general’s replacement is a “hard-liner.” The Kentucky senator also mourned the loss of a chance for diplomacy with Iran.

“This is sad,” he said. “I mean, the death of Soleimani, I think, is the death of diplomacy with Iran. I don’t see an off-ramp. I don’t see a way out of this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kentucky senator suggested former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week Nancy Pelosi’s great impeachment charade McConnell digs in on impeachment: ‘Non-starter’ for Pelosi to influence trial MORE was behind the efforts to kill Soleimani and said Trump received “bad advice.”

He also said he considers killing the general an act of war that requires permission of Congress.

Paul responded to a Washington Post report that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo defends Soleimani strike as critics question intel, timing Pompeo: US targeting ‘actual decision-makers’ in Iran instead of proxies Sunday shows – Pompeo makes rounds in defense of Soleimani strike MORE came up with the idea to kill Soleimani, saying he didn’t want to question his intentions but wished the administration had considered the consequences.

“You would have to be brain dead to believe that we tear up the agreement, we put an embargo on you and we kill your major general, and they’re just going to crawl back to the table and say, ‘What do you want, America?'” he said.

He added that even though “nothing justifies their military action,” it would be “predictable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

—@RandPaul: “I think killing a country’s major general is an act of war. I don’t think you can get away with saying it’s imminent” pic.twitter.com/VcRVsbesRH — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 6, 2020

Iran has responded to the killing by saying it will enact revenge against the U.S. Trump has said he has chosen 52 Iranian sites to strike should Iran retaliate, with the number chosen to represent the 52 hostages in the country in 1979.

Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineCongress to clash over Trump’s war powers Sanders, Khanna introduce legislation to block funding for a war with Iran Kaine introduces resolution to block war with Iran MORE (D-Va.) proposed a war powers resolution mandating Trump remove troops from Iran if he does not obtain approval from Congress. Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week GOP rep: Pelosi is leaving a ‘sad’ legacy GOP rep: Democrats changing their mind on impeachment trial rules MORE (D-Calif.) said the House would vote on a similar resolution.