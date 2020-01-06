House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s call for a resolution limiting President Donald Trump’s actions on Iran is simply a “shuffling” because impeachment is an impasse, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., said Monday.

“[They’re] saying to the American people, ‘don’t look at what we’re actually supposed to be doing; look at the shiny object,'” Collins told Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria.” “‘We’re stuck in impeachment, we’re stuck here, and we don’t have an agenda to actually put forward so we’re going to attack the president with this phony resolution this week that will go nowhere.'”

But the resolution is not about war powers or congressional control, but more about “slapping” at Trump, who Democrats do not like, Collins said.

“It’s about the 2020 election,” he said. “Where was Nancy Pelosi yelling about an issue needed for the War Powers resolution when the drone strikes during the Obama administration were all over the place? This is simply political because they have no agenda.”

Meanwhile, the Democrats are playing politics with a serious situation and a world danger, Collins said.

“Let’s not forget who we’re dealing with,” he said. “Iran is the world’s exporter of terror. That is their export. You can talk about oil and energy, but the real damage to this world is that they’re an exporter of terror. Soleimani was the top chief lieutenant, the prince of terror, if you want to put it that way, who needed to be taken out.”

Democrats also are saying there is no plan for Iran, and that is wrong, Collins said.

“Secretary [Mike Pompeo] talked about it,” Collins said. “The Defense Department is ready. How long will we let Iran continue to kill Americans and others around the world?”

“We’re playing politics with it in the Democratic House who want us to believe that the president has pushed us to the brink of war,” Collins added. “Iran has been attacking us for years.”