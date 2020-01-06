Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has been voted the stopantisemitism.org anti-Semite of the year for 2019, The Jerusalem Post reported.
Omar, a Somali refugee, won the ignominious vote over Louis Farrakhan and Richard Spencer.
The dubious declaration was noted in a YouTube video, outlining her purported anti-Semitic acts this past year:
- Accusing American Jews of possessing dual loyalty.
- Saying, “It’s all about the Benjamins,” alleging Jews buy their influence in the U.S.
- Accusing Israel of having hypnotized the world.
- Supporting Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel.
- Offering a House resolution comparing boycotting Israel to boycotting Nazis.
- Infamous neo-Nazi David Duke endorsing of her anti-Semitic statements.
- Refusal to apologize or retract her statements.
- Being backed by Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which is connected to the Muslim Brotherhood.