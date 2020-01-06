Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has been voted the stopantisemitism.org anti-Semite of the year for 2019, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Omar, a Somali refugee, won the ignominious vote over Louis Farrakhan and Richard Spencer.

The dubious declaration was noted in a YouTube video, outlining her purported anti-Semitic acts this past year:

Accusing American Jews of possessing dual loyalty. Saying, “It’s all about the Benjamins,” alleging Jews buy their influence in the U.S. Accusing Israel of having hypnotized the world. Supporting Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel. Offering a House resolution comparing boycotting Israel to boycotting Nazis. Infamous neo-Nazi David Duke endorsing of her anti-Semitic statements. Refusal to apologize or retract her statements. Being backed by Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which is connected to the Muslim Brotherhood.