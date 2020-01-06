The US has agreed to “thin out” troops from Baghdad and reposition forces over the next few days and weeks, according to a letter sent to the Iraqi military.

The Iraqi military confirmed the authenticity of the letter, according to reports, however, the Pentagon has not yet released a statement.

To be clear, the US is not withdrawing troops from Iraq as the media is claiming.

Reuters reported:

The United States-led military coalition against Islamic State said on Monday that it was pulling out of Iraq and would be repositioning forces over the next few days and weeks, a letter seen by Reuters showed. “Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement,” read a letter from United States Marine Corps Brigadier General William H. Seely III, the commanding general of Task Force Iraq. The authenticity of the letter, which was addressed to the Iraqi defence ministry’s Combined Joint Operations Baghdad, was confirmed to Reuters independently by an Iraqi military source. “We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure,” it said.

Sky News reporter Deborah Haynes said that a coalition source told her, “We moving some people our of Baghdad for force protection reasons. We aren’t leaving Iraq (or Baghdad for that matter).

Copy of the letter:

NEW: 100s of US-led forces are being moved out of a base in Baghdad’s Green Zone to elsewhere in Iraq, such as Taji base, & to Kuwait (but still in theatre of ops), a coalition source says, explaining letter below👇. It’s to “thin out” troops in Baghdad. “We’re not leaving Iraq” pic.twitter.com/dZiguFwL2G — Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) January 6, 2020

