(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Yale University psychiatrist Bandy Lee is at it again, this time urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to put a 72-hour “mental health hold” on President Trump due to his ordered drone strike against an Iranian terrorist.

Bandy Lee, who made news two years ago for suggesting very much the same thing (and again last summer with a group of fellow shrinks), says Speaker Pelosi “has the right to have [Trump] submit to an involuntary evaluation.”

Lee told Salon.com that Trump’s strike against Qassem Soleimani was “further evidence” that Pelosi needs to take action “as [Trump’s] co-worker.”

