The website for the United States Selective Service — also known as the “draft” — crashed Friday after media and experts stoked fears of “World War III” between the United States and Iran.

Social media was flooded with concern over whether the United States military would be forced to “draft” unwilling Americans into a third World War, kicked off by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad taht killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was headlining Iran’s efforts to destabilize the already shaky government in Iraq.

As soon as the U.S. announced Soleimani’s death, Iran pledged retaliation — a threat met by President Donald Trump with a series of threats of his own, specifically against 52 potential targets, some of which Trump identified as important to Iranian culture.

The back-and-forth shocked observers, many of whom supported the Obama Administration’s efforts to “de-escalate” with Iran, inking a 2015 nuclear deal with the rogue nation that many believe was ineffective at preventing Iran from obtaining and enriching uranium and building a nuclear bomb.

Critics, including some Members of Congress, billed the operation that killed Soleimani an “assassination” and expressed shock at the Trump Administration’s decision to go forward with the strike, suggested that Trump did not know how to move forward from the operation, and accused the Trump Administration of throwing a match on a tinderbox. A particularly salacious group of critics — many of them self-identified “Democratic Socialists” — publicly speculated the dawn of “World War III.”

The mere mention of “World War III” was enough to send Millennials and Gen Z scrambling to understand the military draft, and the Selective Service website, which doesn’t see massive traffic, was left struggling to hang on.

“Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time,” the Selective Service tweeted late Friday. “If you are attempting to register or verify registration, please check back later today as we are working to resolve this issue. We appreciate your patience.”

The Selective Service tried to calm the waters.

“The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual. In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft,” it added. “We post daily to social media as part of our mission to inform men about their requirement to register and let others know about the opportunity to serve as a local board member, along with other pertinent information.”

Indeed, fears of a draft are (mostly) unwarranted. The draft was abolished in 1973 after the events of the Vietnam war, and registering for the Selective Service is now (mostly) just a formality, as the Federal government reserves the right to reinstate the draft at any time.

The Selective Service says that a draft can only happen if and when, “a crisis occurs which requires more troops than the volunteer military can supply. Congress [then] passes and the President signs legislation which starts a draft.”

From there, all parts of the Selective Service are activated and a lottery takes place to determine draft order among those who have registered for the Selective Service itself. But in order for any of that to take place, Congress and the President must agree to de-mothball the draft — something that, in today’s partisan climate, probably wouldn’t happen even if both sides agreed a draft was necessary.

That said, there have been recent efforts to reinstate the draft unconnected to the current President’s tet-a-tet with the mullahs. Shortly following the Bush Administration’s declaration of war in Iraq, several Democrats proposed restarting the draft in order to force Republicans to confront the reality of a seemingly endless Middle East conflict. Since then, the suggestion has popped up several times, and could pop up again given new instabilities.