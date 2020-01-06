The successor to top Iran commander Gen. Qassem Soelimani on Monday vowed to take revenge on the U.S. for the airstrike last week ordered by President Trump that killed the general.

The new commander of the Quds Force, Gen. Esmail Ghaani, reportedly vowed for revenge on the U.S. as hundreds of thousands of Iranians filled the streets of Tehran for the funeral of Soleimani.

“I promise to continue martyr Soleimani’s cause as firmly as before with the help of God, and in return for his martyrdom we aim to get rid of America from the region,” Ghaani said, according to Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“God the Almighty has promised to take martyr Soleimani’s revenge. Certainly, actions will be taken,” he told state television, according to the newswire.

Other political and military leaders made similar threats, Reuters reports.

Trump has warned that the U.S. will hit back harder if Iran strikes against American interests or at an American base. He said Saturday there are 52 targeted Iranian sites, including cultural sites, that “will be hit very fast and very hard.”

He doubled down on the threats to cultural sites whiles speaking to reporters Sunday, dismissing backlash from critics over his threats.

“They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way,” Trump told reporters, referring to Iran.

Trump’s decision to order the attack that killed Soleimani has been criticized by Democrats who warn it brings the U.S. closer to war with Iran.

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week GOP rep: Pelosi is leaving a ‘sad’ legacy GOP rep: Democrats changing their mind on impeachment trial rules MORE (D-Calif.) said Sunday the House will vote on a resolution to limit Trump’s military action in regards to Iran.