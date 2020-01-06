The body of terrorist leader Qassam Soleimani was scraped off the airport road and packed into a box before it was flown back to Iran – in coach.
The former al-Quds leader took up 2-3 seats on the plane back home, reported The New York Post in a cardboard box.
The regime didn’t even send an official military plane for his remains.
Iranian hardliners were waiting for Soleimani’s remains at the airport when they arrived.
LIVE: Body of late Lt. Gen. #Soleimani arrives in his hometown of #Kerman ahead of burial https://t.co/oTrNEjgcbk
— Press TV (@PressTV) January 6, 2020
More video…
