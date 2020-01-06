An adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Hesameddin Ashena, twice tweeted a link to a September 2019 Forbes list of properties owned by President Trump on Sunday, followed by a direct threat to Trump and an approving nod to “making deals with previous US administrations”. Well, at least Barack “Pallets of Cash” Obama’s three mansions are safe.

Post-2016 election photo of protest outside Trump Tower shows the American left and the Iranian regime are on the same team.

In the second tweet Ashena posted a statement by the late Ayatollah Khomeini with the tweet of the list of Trump’s properties, along with a 2016 video detailing the Trump business history.

“I tell the whole world that if the world wants to stand up to our religion, we will stand up against their whole world. Imam Khomeini”

من به تمام دنیا با قاطعیت اعلام می‌کنم که اگر جهانخواران بخواهند در مقابلِ دین ما بایستند، ما در مقابل همه دنیای آنان خواهیم ایستاد.

امام خمینیhttps://t.co/9GrIHpGSs5https://t.co/tEa2P4Qhhx — Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) January 5, 2020

“We have ZERO problems with the American people. We even achieved deals with previous US administrations. Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility.”

We have ZERO problems with the American people. We even achieved deals with previous US administrations. Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility. — Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) January 5, 2020

The 2016 video on the Trump family business history is informative without getting political.

The Forbes list details Trump properties in New York City, across the nation and around the world.

The post Target Trump: Adviser to Iran President Rouhani Threatens President Trump, Posts List of Trump Properties appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.