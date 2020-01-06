(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A high-school teacher in Wisconsin will retire later this month after fessing up to using a nearby park as his preferred choice to take a dump.

Sixty-year-old Jeffrey Churchwell, who teaches English at Milton High School, admitted to defecating in the town of Whitewater’s Natureland Park since 2017 “sometimes several times per day,” according to The Janesville Gazette.

Churchwell agreed to pay over $6,000 in fines and restitution, the latter to the county Public Works Department which had to clean up his messes.

