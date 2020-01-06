A 13-year-old from the United States was fatally shot in Mexico during a family trip to the country over the weekend, The Associated Press reports.

According to the news agency, the teenager had been returning to the U.S. with their parents after visiting family in San Luis Potosi when their SUV was fired upon on Saturday night.

The attack reportedly occurred just below the Texas border/

As of Monday morning, the child was the only reported fatality in the attack, which also left three more people were wounded.

The teen was reportedly a U.S. citizen and the parents were permanent residents.

Back in November, nine U.S. citizens, six of which were children, were also killed in an ambush attack nearby the U.S.-Mexico border.

The attack sparked widespread outrage in the U.S. as officials suspected drug cartel gunmen to be behind the ambush.