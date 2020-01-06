President TrumpDonald John TrumpGolden Globes host Ricky Gervais to celebs: Don’t get political Trump says he’ll sanction Iraq if US troops forced to leave Trump doubles down on threat to Iran cultural sites MORE’s administration denied Iran’s foreign minister a visa to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting as tensions between the U.S. and Iran increase, Foreign Policy reported Monday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was reportedly denied access to the U.S. to address the Security Council at a Thursday meeting, three diplomatic sources told Foreign Policy.

The visa denial was in violation of the 1947 headquarters agreement mandating the U.S. allow foreign officials into the country to conduct U.N. business, according to the publication.

Zarif was expected to address the world for the first time after the U.S. conducted a strike killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The foreign minister reportedly filed for a visa a “few weeks ago” to discuss the importance of the U.N. Charter, a diplomatic source familiar with the matter told Foreign Policy.

A Trump administration told U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres Monday that the U.S. would deny Zarif’s visa, a Washington-based diplomatic source told the news outlet.

The Hill reached out to the State Department and the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the U.N. for comment. The U.N. declined to comment.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo defends Soleimani strike as critics question intel, timing Pompeo: US targeting ‘actual decision-makers’ in Iran instead of proxies Sunday shows – Pompeo makes rounds in defense of Soleimani strike MORE has limited access to the U.S. by Iranian officials, including Zarif, to prevent their ability to bring their message to the U.S. public.

Iran has vowed retaliation against the U.S. for the strike that killed Soleimani last week. Trump responded by threatening to target 52 sites in Iran if the country retaliates, representing the 52 hostages taken in the 1979 crisis.

Iran also ended its commitment to the nuclear deal that Trump withdrew from in 2018 before imposing sanctions on the country.