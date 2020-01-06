President TrumpDonald John TrumpGolden Globes host Ricky Gervais to celebs: Don’t get political Trump says he’ll sanction Iraq if US troops forced to leave Trump doubles down on threat to Iran cultural sites MORE on Monday demanded that his impeachment trial end quickly in the Senate, accusing House Democrats of a “con game” to help their chances during the 2020 election contest.

Trump lashed out against impeachment in a series of tweets, deriding it as a “scam,” “hoax” and “witch hunt” and saying it was “sad” that Democrats were focused on impeaching him at a time when he is “so busy.”

“The Impeachment Hoax, just a continuation of the Witch Hunt which started even before I won the Election, must end quickly,” Trump tweeted Monday morning.

“Read the Transcripts, see the Ukrainian President’s strong statement, NO PRESSURE — get this done,” Trump continued, referring to the record of his calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, one of which is at the center of his impeachment.

“It is a con game by the Dems to help with the Election!” Trump alleged.

“This was not what the Founders had in mind!” Trump later wrote, noting that the Democratic-controlled House voted to impeach him last month without any Republican support.

The tweets were Trump’s first since he returned to Washington from a two-week stay at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach and suggested impeachment was very much on his mind Monday morning.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week GOP rep: Pelosi is leaving a ‘sad’ legacy GOP rep: Democrats changing their mind on impeachment trial rules MORE (D-Calif.) has delayed sending the articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress to the Senate over questions about the fairness of a trial in the GOP-controlled upper chamber, which is widely expected to acquit Trump.

The decision has left the timing of the trial up in the air, even as lawmakers return to Washington this week following a holiday recess.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham mulls rule changes to start impeachment trial without articles Sunday shows – Pompeo makes rounds in defense of Soleimani strike Graham calls Iran ‘the cancer of the Middle East’ MORE (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s foremost allies in Congress, on Sunday said he would push for a change of rules in the Senate to allow for the trial to move forward immediately if the upper chamber does not receive the articles by the end of the week.

Trump spent part of his two-week stint in Palm Beach, Fla., complaining about the impeachment inquiry on Twitter and lashing out at Pelosi in particular for delaying the transmission of the articles to the Senate.

Trump asked Zelensky to look into a debunked theory about Ukraine’s involvement in the 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee as well as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden receives endorsements from three swing-district Democrats Sanders leads in New Hampshire, in 3-way tie for first in Iowa: poll The Democrats’ strategy conundrum: a ‘movement’ or a coalition? MORE and his son Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine during the July 25 call at the center of his impeachment, according to a rough transcript released by the White House.

House Democrats allege that Trump abused his power by pressuring a foreign country to pursue investigations that could benefit his reelection campaign — citing witness testimony that he used a White House meeting and $400 million in aid to Ukraine to do so — and that he obstructed their inquiry by blocking witnesses and documents.

Trump and his White House have accused House Democrats of a partisan effort to overturn the results of the 2016 election and an unfair process, refusing to cooperate in the impeachment investigation.