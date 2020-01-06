On Monday’s broadcast of Rush Limbaugh’s nationally syndicated, President Donald Trump said Democrats like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) were antisemitic.

Trump said, “If you go back and 10 years or eight years maybe even five years, Israel was the King of the Congress. Our Congress protected Israel and fought for Israel. You look at the way the Democrats in Congress are treating where you have AOC, and you have Tlaib, and you have Omar they are actually, you know, Antisemitic. They are totally against Israel. The things they’ve said. You go back to the past. You look at the things that they’ve said about Israel and Jewish people. It’s incredible. Ten years ago, that would be unacceptable.”

He continued, “I still can’t believe it. I’m a little bit old-fashioned in that sense. Because I’ve grown up and they’re always great protection and reverence for Israel. Now it’s the opposite. In the Democrats, it’s almost a negative. They’re going out and what they do for Tlaib and what they do for Omar, Representative Omar of Minnesota and AOC —I think for incredible the way they talk about Israel. You know it just was unthinkable to do that10 years ago and sooner.”

